10/7 FINAL - Kings 4, Golden Knights 7

27d2b3de-6e39-4e75-a35f-35a71d6bebab
By Jack Jablonski
@Jabs_13 LAKings.com

The Kings concluded their preseason play Saturday afternoon at CRYPTO.com Arena with a 7-4 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights. With the suspension of Arthur Kaliyev, the Kings rolled out a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defenseman. 

The scoring came quick and often in the five-goal first period. Beginning with the Kings captain, Anze Kopitar received a beautiful backdoor pass from Quinton Byfield to give the home team a 1-0 lead just 1:12 into the game. Three minutes later, the Kings doubled their lead when Matt Roy joined a line rush into the offensive zone and netted a goal five-hole off of a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois. In response, the Golden Knights cut the deficit in half after a Kings turnover in their defensive zone, resulting in an Ivan Barbashev tip-in goal. Continuing the first period scoring, Viktor Arvidsson knocked in a rebound goal in front of the net on the power play. Just before period’s end, Chandler Stephenson matched the Kings power play goal with one of his own to send the teams into the first intermission with a 3-2 Kings lead. 

The Kings and Golden Knights traded goals in the second period. Shea Theodore evened the game with a well placed backhand goal passed the Cam Talbot glove midway into the middle stanza. Responding to the game-tying goal was Kevin Fiala who scored in space as coincidental penalties from each team stepped out the box. 

Unfortunately for the Kings, the Golden Knights took the game over in the third period, scoring four unanswered goals in route to a three-goal win. Nicolas Roy, Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel (twice) found the back of the net in the final 20 minutes. 

Cam Talbot made the start for the Kings and stopped 28 of 34 shots.