LA Kings Prospect Report: October 20, 2023 

lak prospect report 10:20

Seasons are beginning and underway throughout the hockey community as we conclude the third week of October. Across the pond, many leagues find themselves double-digit games deep into the 2023-24 season, while here in North America, junior leagues, college hockey and the AHL are at the very beginning stages of their respective seasons; much like the NHL.

In the LA Kings organization, there have been standout performers in the early goings among their younger players, with a look at a few below - 

Brandt Clarke (Ontario Reign, AHL)

Two games into the season and Brandt Clarke leads the AHL in shots on goal with 16. Averaging an eye-opening eight shots per game, Clarke’s offensive ability to create scoring chances and offense continues to live up to the hype. Clarke has also found the back on one of those 16 shots with a beautiful power-play goal in his second game of the season.

Koehn Ziemmer (Prince George Cougars, WHL)

Ziemmer joined his WHL team, the Prince George Cougars four games into the season as the Mayerthorpe, Alberta native had been at NHL training camp, appearing in a couple of exhibition contests. Despite the late start to the season, Ziemmer had no issue getting back into the swing of things once he returned to Western Canada. In his first game back, Ziemmer notched two points, a goal and an assist. As it stands, Ziemmer continues to average over a point-per-game with eight points (3-5=8) in half a dozen games this season. Ziemmer is again on pace for his second consecutive 80+ point season.

Hampton Slukynsky (Fargo Force, USHL)

The only goalie to be drafted by the Kings in the 2023 Draft is off to a great start in the USHL. Through six regular season games, Slukynsky has split starts with his goalie counterpart and gone a perfect 3-0-0. Slukynsky is tied for third in the USHL in wins and is tied for first in wins among rookies. With plenty to build off of from his 3-0-0 start, the Warroad, Minnesota native put together his best outing of the season last time out, picking up his first career shutout in a 22-save effort. The Fargo Force are 6-0-0 and hold the top spot in the USHL standings.

Angus Booth (Shawinigan Cataractes, QMJHL)

After an impressive development camp and rookie camp over the past few months, it seems as though Angus Booth has picked up where he left off. Booth, the Kings fourth-round draft pick in the 2022 Draft is off to the best start of his career in the QMJHL with five points (1-4=5) in his first six games. Booth is on pace to surpass his previous career-highs in multiple offensive categories. As it stands, Booth is projected to put together a 54-point season (11-43=54) across the 64-game QMJHL season.

Bulat Shafigullin (Neftekhimik, KHL)

In his fourth season playing in the KHL, Shafigullin has established a regular role, playing with Neftekhimik. This past week, Shafigullin scored a goal in two of three games played, with his team winning all three games played. Playing against Kunlun Red Star on October 14, Shafigullin scored the game-winning goal in overtime, pushing his squad to a 4-3 victory. Shafigullin scored the first goal for his team on Wednesday, helping to overturn a 3-0 deficit into an eventual 4-3 victory.