LA Kings Prospect Report: October 20, 2023 

Seasons are beginning and underway throughout the hockey community as we conclude the third week of October. Across the pond, many leagues find themselves double-digit games deep into the 2023-24 season, while here in North America, junior leagues, college hockey and the AHL are at the very beginning stages of their respective seasons; much like the NHL.

In the LA Kings organization, there have been standout performers in the early goings among their younger players, with a look at a few below -

Brandt Clarke (Ontario Reign, AHL)

Two games into the season and Brandt Clarke leads the AHL in shots on goal with 16. Averaging an eye-opening eight shots per game, Clarke’s offensive ability to create scoring chances and offense continues to live up to the hype. Clarke has also found the back on one of those 16 shots with a beautiful power-play goal in his second game of the season.