Eddie Garcia (Locked on LA Kings) joins host Jesse Cohen to crown another King of the Week and recap week 9 of the LA Kings 2023-24 season where the Kings went 2-1-1 on a four game road trip. After that, Sean Tabler (VP of Event Production and Creative Services) sits down for a behind the scenes look at the in arena presentation of an LA Kings game.

