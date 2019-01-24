LA Kings and Hockeyshot Build State-of-Art 'Off-Ice Training Center'

The Off-Ice Training Center will open its doors to the public on Monday, January 28.

As a part of the agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the Kings and HockeyShot built a state-of-the-art "Off-Ice Training Center" at the team's practice facility, Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, CA. The space features a multi-sport training area and three hockey shooting lanes.

Two-time Stanley Cup Champions, the LA Kings, are extending and expanding their partnership with HockeyShot, the largest online specialty retailer of hockey training equipment worldwide.

"Expanding our partnership with HockeyShot, a true leader in its industry, for the creation of the 'Off-Ice Training Center' was an easy decision," said Luc Robitaille, president, LA Kings. "With the training center, we have the ability to better hone our technique in a cutting-edge facility. It's also an opportunity for us to promote skill development for players of all levels across Southern California."

The training center will be used by the LA Kings and Ontario Reign in addition to the Jr. Kings. It will also be available for private groups and open for public use. This is the first time that HockeyShot has partnered with an NHL team to build a training center.

"We are proud to debut the 'Off-Ice Training Center' alongside a world-renowned team like the LA Kings," said J-P Brun, president, HockeyShot. "The training center is a true statement in the industry that on-ice skills can be honed off-ice. By extending our partnership with the Kings, we're able to provide an environment for Southern California players that offers a more accessible way to practice."

The creation of the Off-Ice Training Center is aimed at improving skill development and will feature 1,200 square-feet of HockeyShot's Extreme Glide Synthetic Ice across three shooting lanes. The resilient technology of the synthetic ice can withstand rain, snow, and hot sun. It's also suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

As the presenting sponsor of the facility, HockeyShot will have a designated retail space where visitors will have the opportunity to sample and purchase equipment aimed at helping players with their technique-focused, off-ice training progress.

The Off-Ice Training Center is located at Toyota Sports Center, 555 N. Nash Street in El Segundo, CA.

It will be open seven days a week from 2-5 p.m.