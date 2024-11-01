When can I get my holiday packet gift?
Holiday Pack FAQ
We will be having a special event at Toyota Sports Performance Center on December 13, 2024 where fans will be able to pick up their gift and participate in a free skate we will be hosting for our fans. This event is specifically for holiday packet buyers and timeslots will be released as we get closer to the date.
Is shipping an option for my gift?
All holiday pack gifts must be redeemed in person. If you cannot make the event on December 13th please reach out to your Kings representative or [email protected] can to arrange a time where you can pick up your gift at our office or at one of the games in your package.
Can someone else pick up my holiday pack gift?
Please reach out to your LA Kings representative or [email protected] can to set up a proxy to pick up your gift if you cannot make the pick up event.
How many versions are available?
Two versions are available. A 40oz Frosted Tumbler with the main LA Kings logo and a 20oz Steel Traveler with our alternate logo.
Can I pick which gift I will receive?
No. Each gift is tied to a specific gameplan. The 5 game plan gift is the 40oz Frosted Tumbler and the 20oz Steel Traveler is the 3 game plan gift.