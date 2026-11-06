Five reasons to attend the LA Kings' Hockey Fights Cancer game

The LA Kings continue their stretch of home games on Nov. 7 when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena (6 p.m. | TICKETS).

Slated to be an action-packed game on the rink, Saturday will also bring a sense of community, hope and empowerment to fans in attendance as the Kings host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Here are five reasons to attend this weekend’s home game:

Cancer awareness initiatives

Before and during Saturday’s game, the Kings will be honoring cancer survivors, those that are battling the disease, and the memory of individuals that have passed through a series of activations.

Prior to the game, fans can grab a ticket to the game with the Hockey Fights Cancer ticket pack that includes a fleece blanket upon purchase. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

On arrival, fans will be given a Hockey Fights Cancer I Fight For poster card in solidarity of individuals impacted by cancer. With the memorializing card, the Kings will hold an in-game moment of silence.

Additional in-game moments honoring those impacted by cancer include cancer survivors and CHLA patients participating in the national anthem, the Bailey drum moment and the ringing of the survivor bell.

Kings Care Foundation will also be auctioning off lavender player-signed jerseys and Darcy Kuemper’s Hockey Fights Cancer mask while NHL locker room gear and socks will be available for purchase at the foundation's booth.

First Look music video

On select Saturday games throughout the 2026-27 season, the Kings debut an artist’s music video on the jumbotron prior to the start of the game through their “First Look” program — an initiative that kicked off at the home opener. On Nov. 7, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammar will reveal the video attached to his recently released song “Happy Place.”

Known for hits like “Keep Your Head Up” and “Honey, I’m Good,” Grammar brings a feel-good, upbeat energy to his music, and Saturday’s video will be no different.

Maintaining momentum

The Kings left Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night in dominant form following their 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. The home side came out firing, scoring within the first two minutes of the game before burying the Sharks with six additional goals.

From Adrian Kempe’s hat trick, to Darcy Kuemper’s 30 saves, the Kings displayed a commanding presence on all areas of the rink.

The objective is to bring that same energy on Saturday when they face Pittsburgh for the first time this season.

Milestone mayhem

Saturday will go down as a historic day for a trio of Kings players. NHL Veteran Joel Edmundson is set to achieve his 700th NHL game, Trevor Moore will reach his 500th and Brandt Clarke, his 200th game.

Edmundson began his NHL career in 2015 with the St. Louis Blues, where he earned a Stanley Cup title. He continued his professional career with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Montreal Canadians, the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs before making his way to the Kings in 2024. Since then, he’s played an integral role for LA’s defense, all while racking up 9 goals and 36 assists in 169 games.

Moore spent his first two seasons with Toronto but has been with the Kings for the majority of his career. Over the course of seven seasons and some change with LA, the left winger has contributed to 104 goals and 135 assists, serving as a vital asset in the attack.

Clarke has been with the Kings since the beginning of his NHL career. The defenseman was drafted in 2021, but it wasn’t until this past year that he broke out into a key contributor to the squad. In the 2025-26 season, Clarke led the defenseman in points and has continued to put up big numbers in the Kings’ most recent campaign with 3 goals and 8 assists.

The three players have left a significant mark on the NHL, with their upcoming milestones proving exactly that.

Olympic reunion

Players who were recently teammates on the international stage will meet as opponents on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

After sharing the ice in the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada, Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby will square off against Kings Captain Drew Doughty and Darcy Kuemper. Team Sweden will also represent in numbers with Kempe and Pittsburgh’s Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell reuniting on the rink.