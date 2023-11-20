Vilardi closing in on return

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets held a thirty-minute plus skate this morning before departing for Florida where they will play two games before wrapping up the road trip in Nashville on Sunday.

The Jets are coming off a 4-1 homestand in which they won the final three games beating New Jersey, Buffalo and Arizona last week. The win over the Coyotes on Saturday night saw the Jets hold their opponent to just seven shots over the final forty minutes.

“It was a great job by our guys just staying with games. You never know how each one unfolds in its own different way. But how we finished it off, I think we gave up three shots in the last 30 minutes of the game and no scoring chances,” said associate coach Scott Arniel.

“It’s a pretty good sign of how we’ve been playing without the puck. That’s probably been the biggest message the last five games is that we’re making it hard for the opposition to get offence and it’s going to be real important as we go out on the road now.”