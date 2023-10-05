Winnipeg Jets host second annual #GoBlueToba Game in support of Toba Centre this October

WINNIPEG, Oct. 5, 2023 – True North Sports + Entertainment and the Winnipeg Jets will continue to promote the work of child advocacy organization Toba Centre through Child Advocacy Month this October, including at the Child Advocacy Game, Tuesday, Oct. 24 vs. the St. Louis Blues.

Child Advocacy Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Toba Centre’s October awareness campaign #GoBlueToba will further engage the community in their work through conversation and awareness. Tickets will also be made available to youth and families through various child advocacy organizations.

Toba Centre will have a presence at select October games (Oct. 5, Oct. 17, Oct. 19 and Oct. 24) where fans can learn more about their work to support victims and families of child abuse. Toba Centre’s “helping hounds” DWW (Dogs with Wings) Duke and DWW Booster will also be there to meet fans.

Fans are encouraged to #GoBlueToba and further show their support by dressing in blue at the Child Advocacy Game, Tuesday, Oct. 24, also designated as #GoBlueToba Day. Canada Life Centre will light up in blue and the Winnipeg Jets will hold a special puck drop and cheque presentation before the game in support of Toba Centre’s new first-class response facility that brings the many services involved in investigation and recovery – police, medical, criminal, justice, and child protection – under one roof.

Jets captain Adam Lowry has served as an ambassador for Toba Centre over the past year and was at the official ribbon cutting of the new facility in early September. He has been impressed by their work and impact and through his role, hopes to reach kids who need a voice of support and encouragement.

“I’ve learned so much about the issue and the role that Toba Centre plays in supporting kids and families who are impacted by child abuse,” Lowry said. “It’s truly remarkable what they’ve built with their new facility and how much the new space and coordinated response will impact the families they work with. I have been honoured to meet with some of the kids and families supported by Toba Centre and I look forward to continuing to be part of these kids’ team of support, and to creating more visibility for Toba Centre’s work.”

“We are incredibly grateful for our relationship with Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets. Child abuse is an issue that thrives in secrecy and having this platform to start an important conversation about abuse is game changing,” said Toba Centre Executive Director Christy Dzikowicz. “Having a guy like Adam really get behind what we do sends a powerful message to the community and, perhaps most importantly, to the children and families we serve. They are hearing that their community cares about them and believes in them.”

Toba Centre encourages Manitobans to rally for kids’ wellness, safety and recovery by engaging in the #GoBlueToba conversation throughout the month. Community members can do this by wearing blue, lighting up businesses or residences and amplifying the messages through their social channels – @TobaCentre on Twitter and @tobacentremb on Facebook and Instagram.

The Winnipeg Jets host one pre-season and five regular season games at home in October – Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. the Ottawa Senators, the Home Opener Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Oct. 17 vs. the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Oct. 19 vs. the Vegas Golden Knights, Child Advocacy Night vs. the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Monday Oct. 30 vs. the New York Rangers.