Three things - Slow start hurts Jets

The Winnipeg Jets wrapped up their two game Pennsylvania road trip with a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia tonight to push their winless streak to a season high five games. Kyle Connor scored the only goal of the game for the Jets with 5:12 left to take away Samuel Ersson’s chance at a second straight shutout against Winnipeg. Laurent Brossoit allowed four goals in a game for just the second time this season (October 19 vs. Vegas). The Jets return home to host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

TOUGH FIRST PERIOD

The Jets hadn’t given up three goals in a first period going back to last February (Feb. 23, 2023 vs Colorado when the allowed four). It all started for Philadelphia at the 3:37 mark of the opening period when Tyson Foerster tapped in a Ryan Poehling pass on a odd man rush. Winnipeg would kill off back-to-back penalties before the Flyers would get two more, Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost scored 4:03 apart. Philadelphia outshot Winnipeg 13-4 in the first and they were behind 3-0 after 20 minutes.

"Three goals in front of our net. That's uncharacteristic of our group,” said Dylan DeMelo.

“That's stuff that we know we're a lot better than that. You gotta give Philly some credit there, for sure.”

BATTLING FOR LB

To the Jets credit they did not disappear after the first period, they took over at 5-on-5 and outshot the Flyers 25-8 over the final 40 minutes of the game. Their penalty kill showed up as well after giving up four goals while shorthanded the previous two games, Winnipeg shut down the Flyers man advantage on four occasions. Kyle Connor scored a beautiful goal for his team leading 19th of the season and ended the Jets goalless drought at 115 minutes.