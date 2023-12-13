Three things - Jets win streak ends at four

The Winnipeg Jets looked to push their win streak to five games but lost for the fourth straight time in San Jose, falling 2-1 to the Sharks. Brenden Dillon scored the lone goal for the Jets who fall to 16-9-2 and they miss out on a chance to get back into first place in the Central Division. The Jets will travel to Los Angeles to face the Kings on Wednesday night to wrap up their four-game road trip.

SLOW START

San Jose came out flying in the first period and if not for Laurent Brossoit, the Jets would have been in trouble. The Sharks opened the scoring at the 9:17 mark of the opening period when Justin Bailey beat a screened Brossoit. But the Jets took advantage of their goaltenders strong play, got their legs going and really took it to San Jose for the majority of the night and Mackenzie Blackwood was also outstanding. Brenden Dillon would even the game with his fifth of the season just under seven minutes later for the Jets only goal of the night.