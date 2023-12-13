Three things - Jets win streak ends at four

Dillon scores only goal for Jets in 2-1 loss to Sharks

GettyImages-1843527208
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

The Winnipeg Jets looked to push their win streak to five games but lost for the fourth straight time in San Jose, falling 2-1 to the Sharks. Brenden Dillon scored the lone goal for the Jets who fall to 16-9-2 and they miss out on a chance to get back into first place in the Central Division. The Jets will travel to Los Angeles to face the Kings on Wednesday night to wrap up their four-game road trip.

SLOW START

San Jose came out flying in the first period and if not for Laurent Brossoit, the Jets would have been in trouble. The Sharks opened the scoring at the 9:17 mark of the opening period when Justin Bailey beat a screened Brossoit. But the Jets took advantage of their goaltenders strong play, got their legs going and really took it to San Jose for the majority of the night and Mackenzie Blackwood was also outstanding. Brenden Dillon would even the game with his fifth of the season just under seven minutes later for the Jets only goal of the night.

WPG@SJS: Dillon scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Jets power play continues to struggle to score without Kyle Connor. Earlier in the day, Rick Bowness said Connor was flying back to the Manitoba capital to get evaluated by team doctors. Connor was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Ryan Strome on Sunday night. Winnipeg went 0-for-5 in Anaheim on the power play and once again failed to cash in Tuesday night failing to score on five chances.  Winnipeg managed eight shots with the man advantage on Tuesday night and is now 0-for-12 on the power play over their last four games.

QUESTIONABLE CALL

With the game tied at one in the third period, Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo was called for hooking on Sharks forward Tomas Hertl. DeMelo didn’t like the call and it looks like he had a good reason to be upset. Unfortunately for both DeMelo and the Jets, William Eklund would one time a pass from Mikael Granlund past Brossoit for the game winning goal with 4:51 remaining in the game.

