Three things - Jets lose Vilardi to injury in loss to Kings

VILARDI INJURY

There was a nice moment to start the game when Jets coach Rick Bowness started Rasmus Kupari, Gabe Vilardi and Alex Iafallo as a line for the opening faceoff against their former team. But those warm feelings disappeared under six minutes into the first when LA forward Blake Lizotte fell into Vilardi, and the 24-year-old Jet left the game with a lower body injury and did not return (he will be re-evaluated tomorrow). Nikolaj Ehlers discussed the possible emotional letdown following the Vilardi injury.

“Every time a teammate goes down it sucks, and Gabe is a guy who has been through a lot, and I know exactly how it feels,” said Ehlers.

“It’s tough for him right now. I don’t know what exactly is happening but obviously, I hope the best.”

KINGS LOCKED IT DOWN

Winnipeg’s best chance in the first period came when Josh Morrissey sent a shot off the crossbar. The Jets had 14 shots in the opening frame and looked good but did not play that same type of game in the second period registering just four shots. Eventually, Mark Scheifele ended Cam Talbot’s shutout bid with 1:16 left in the third period to extend his goal and point streak to three games.

PLD

Every time the former Jet touched the puck throughout the night, he was booed by the fans at Canada Life Centre. Dubois did manage to score his first goal and point as a King as he jumped on a loose puck to open the scoring at 11:01 of the second period. In the end, he finished the night with a goal and three shots on net.