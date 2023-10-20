News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Nino Niederreiter (Oct. 19, 2023)

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 4

Game Day: Golden Knights at Jets

Vilardi out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

Heinola in good spirits following ankle surgery

Three things - Jets lose Vilardi to injury in loss to Kings

Pregame with Paul - Dylan DeMelo (Oct. 17, 2023)

Ground Control - Episode 166 (Elliotte Friedman)

GAME DAY: Kings at Jets

Newest Jets ready to face former team

Three things - Jets win home opener

Pregame with Paul - Josh Morrissey (Oct. 14, 2023)

GAME DAY: Panthers at Jets

Jets look to build off season opener

Homecoming: The Return of the Winnipeg Jets - Episode 3

Three things - Jets drop opener in Calgary

Pregame with Paul - Adam Lowry

GAMEDAY: Jets at Flames

Three things - Jets give up late power play goal in loss

Jets close out their three-game homestand with 5-3 loss to Vegas

GettyImages-1734340764
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Jets closed out their three-game homestand Thursday night with a 5-3 loss to Vegas. Alex Iafallo had two and Cole Perfetti scored the other goal for Winnipeg who fell to 1-3 on the season. Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves in his first start of the season.

PERSISTENT JETS

For a large chunk of the night, it looked like Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson was going to steal the show. Perfetti had a glorious chance to make it 2-1 in the first period as he pounced on a Brenden Dillon rebound and had a wide-open cage when Thompson’s paddle of his goal stick kept the puck out.  Early in the third, Alex Iafallo had two glorious opportunities in close and Thompson stopped him first with his right pad and with his blocked on the rebound. Winnipeg did fight back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game at three in the third period, but Jack Eichel scored a power play goal with 4:36 to go and Nicholas Roy added an empty net goal.

TOO MANY GOALS AGAINST

For the fourth straight contest, the Jets have given up four or more goals in a game. Winnipeg played another solid first period, but things got a little sloppy in the second frame where two defensive zone turnovers led to goals for Vegas.

“We’re playing really good hockey clubs,” said Rick Bowness.

“We can’t make it easy for them.”

IAFALLO FITTING IN

It hasn’t taken the Eden, New York product long, but Alex Iafallo has really fit in nicely four games into his Jet career. He scored twice tonight and very well could have had the hat trick. Iafallo liked having Nino Niederreiter on the third line along with Adam Lowry which went up against Vegas’ top line with Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and Ivan Barbashev for most of the night. Iafallo scored on the power play and has been a fantastic addition to the top power play unit as well.