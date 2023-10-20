Three things - Jets give up late power play goal in loss

WINNIPEG - The Jets closed out their three-game homestand Thursday night with a 5-3 loss to Vegas. Alex Iafallo had two and Cole Perfetti scored the other goal for Winnipeg who fell to 1-3 on the season. Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves in his first start of the season.

PERSISTENT JETS

For a large chunk of the night, it looked like Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson was going to steal the show. Perfetti had a glorious chance to make it 2-1 in the first period as he pounced on a Brenden Dillon rebound and had a wide-open cage when Thompson’s paddle of his goal stick kept the puck out. Early in the third, Alex Iafallo had two glorious opportunities in close and Thompson stopped him first with his right pad and with his blocked on the rebound. Winnipeg did fight back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game at three in the third period, but Jack Eichel scored a power play goal with 4:36 to go and Nicholas Roy added an empty net goal.

TOO MANY GOALS AGAINST

For the fourth straight contest, the Jets have given up four or more goals in a game. Winnipeg played another solid first period, but things got a little sloppy in the second frame where two defensive zone turnovers led to goals for Vegas.

“We’re playing really good hockey clubs,” said Rick Bowness.

“We can’t make it easy for them.”

IAFALLO FITTING IN

It hasn’t taken the Eden, New York product long, but Alex Iafallo has really fit in nicely four games into his Jet career. He scored twice tonight and very well could have had the hat trick. Iafallo liked having Nino Niederreiter on the third line along with Adam Lowry which went up against Vegas’ top line with Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and Ivan Barbashev for most of the night. Iafallo scored on the power play and has been a fantastic addition to the top power play unit as well.