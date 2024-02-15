Three things - Jets create lots of chances

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets went 2-0 on this homestand thanks to a 1-0 win over a pesky San Jose Sharks team. Morgan Barron scored the only goal of the game and Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves for his third shutout of the season and the 35th of his career. The Jets outshot the Sharks 39-17 and took the season series 2-1, with all three games being decided by one goal. The Jets will travel to Vancouver tomorrow and will face the top team in the Western Conference on Saturday to start a two-game road trip.

ANOTHER GOOD START

It took a while for the Jets to start dominating the rusty Sharks, but the last half of the opening period was all Winnipeg. San Jose had the first four shots on goal and then didn’t get another shot through to Connor Hellebuyck over the final 15:25 of the first. Winnipeg would score at 17:47 when Morgan Barron redirected an Adam Lowry shot and it went in behind Kaapo Kahkonen. Barron now has a career best nine goals this season. The Jets would outshoot the Sharks 15-4 in the first period.

“Yeah. We were joking with Neal (Pionk) in the intermission because it would have been a month or two ago now but the same shot, the same place,” said Barron.

“I wasn’t sure if it hit me. But that one hit me. It kind of bounced off my glove and I saw it trickle in.”