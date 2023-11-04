News Feed

Pregame with Paul - Laurent Brossoit (Nov. 4, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Coyotes

Jets eager to begin run of divisional games

Pregame with Paul - Nate Schmidt (Nov. 2, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Golden Knights

Namestnikov, Perfetti among Jets trying out neck guards

Jets Prospect Report: November

Ehlers hitting his stride

Three things - Jets lose 3-2 in OT to the Rangers

Pregame with Paul - Mason Appleton (Oct. 30, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Rangers at Jets

Three things - Jets end road trip with 4-3 shootout loss in Montreal

Pregame with Paul - Mark Scheifele (Oct. 28, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens

Three things - Jets start road trip with win in Detroit

Pregame with Paul - Cole Perfetti (Oct. 26, 2023)

GAMEDAY: Jets at Red Wings

Pregame with Paul - Brenden Dillon (Oct. 24, 2023)

Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win

Niederreiter scores second career hat trick, Dillon with the GWG

The Winnipeg Jets ended a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win in Tempe over the Arizona Coyotes this afternoon. Nino Niederreiter with three and Brenden Dillon with two scored for the Jets who moved their record to 5-4-2, Connor Hellebuyck improved to 11-3 against Arizona in his career. Winnipeg will close out the road trip Tuesday in St. Louis.

MORE DOMINANCE FROM THIRD LINE

A consistent theme for the Jets when they go on the road is their third line simply gets the job done.  Today, Nino Niederreiter scored his second career hat trick, Mason Appleton chipped in two assists and Adam Lowry added an assist. Niederreiter got the Jets on the board when they were down 2-0 in the second period, his second came on the power play and that goal tied the game at 3-3. The Swiss forward completed the hat trick when he tapped in a loose puck that was sitting on the goal line. The Lowry line combined for +9 and produced six of the nine high danger scoring chances 5v5 this afternoon for Winnipeg.

GAME WINNER FROM DILLON

Brenden Dillon recorded the first two-goal performance of his 826 game NHL career this afternoon. He scored the game winning goal after an impressive behind the back pass from Appleton and Dillon had all kinds of time to blast a slap shot off the post and in behind Karel Vejmelka. Dillon and his defence partner Neal Pionk combined for six shots on goal and were +5.

“I think for all six of our D, we are mobile guys who can get in and affect things offensively,” said Dillon.

“I am just happy to contribute and get a big win.”

WPG@ARI: Dillon scores goal against Coyotes

OWNING THE COYOTES

Dating back to 2011, the Jets are 23-6-0 against Arizona in 29 games. Winnipeg hasn’t lost consecutive games to the Coyotes during that span and are currently on a seven-game winning streak. Winnipeg has won 15 of their past 21 games against Central Division teams.