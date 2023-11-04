Three things - Hat trick for Niederreiter in Jets win

The Winnipeg Jets ended a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win in Tempe over the Arizona Coyotes this afternoon. Nino Niederreiter with three and Brenden Dillon with two scored for the Jets who moved their record to 5-4-2, Connor Hellebuyck improved to 11-3 against Arizona in his career. Winnipeg will close out the road trip Tuesday in St. Louis.

MORE DOMINANCE FROM THIRD LINE

A consistent theme for the Jets when they go on the road is their third line simply gets the job done. Today, Nino Niederreiter scored his second career hat trick, Mason Appleton chipped in two assists and Adam Lowry added an assist. Niederreiter got the Jets on the board when they were down 2-0 in the second period, his second came on the power play and that goal tied the game at 3-3. The Swiss forward completed the hat trick when he tapped in a loose puck that was sitting on the goal line. The Lowry line combined for +9 and produced six of the nine high danger scoring chances 5v5 this afternoon for Winnipeg.

GAME WINNER FROM DILLON

Brenden Dillon recorded the first two-goal performance of his 826 game NHL career this afternoon. He scored the game winning goal after an impressive behind the back pass from Appleton and Dillon had all kinds of time to blast a slap shot off the post and in behind Karel Vejmelka. Dillon and his defence partner Neal Pionk combined for six shots on goal and were +5.

“I think for all six of our D, we are mobile guys who can get in and affect things offensively,” said Dillon.

“I am just happy to contribute and get a big win.”