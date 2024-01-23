Practice Notebook

Scheifele and Vilardi remain day-to-day, status for tomorrow unknown

55alive
By Jamie Thomas
@JamieThomasTV WinnipegJets.com

TORONTO – Progress again for Mark Scheifele as he was on the ice at Scotiabank Arena today along with some of his Winnipeg Jet teammates during an optional skate.

The Jets leading scorer has now missed the last four games with a lower body injury and as tends to happen with any team that is missing their number one centre, the offence has been hard to come by. Winnipeg has been shut out once (albeit due to an outstanding performance by Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson) and scored just seven goals in those four games.

“He would still be at this point day-to-day. Both he and Gabriel (Vilardi) were out there skating today,” said Rick Bowness.

“When you get to this point, we’ll see how they feel tomorrow and make a decision at that time.”

Vilardi missed last night’s game in Boston after not skating on Sunday or Monday morning. The Jets coach felt the 24-year-old looked better at today’s skate.

STREAKS OVER

After watching video, Bowness didn’t see anything new about last night’s loss to Boston. He reiterated that the Jets breakouts were terrible in the first two periods and that the Jets started to move the puck better and put more pressure on the Bruins in the third.

The 4-1 loss saw the end of the 34 game without allowing more than three goals and a 14-game streak of giving up two or less. A good sign that the Jets continue to think defence first even as the season is past the midway point.

“If you want to win in this league you have to play at a high level on a consistent basis. It’s a tough league as we all know,” said Bowness.

“It’s the two points that matter. The streak is second, the points is what matters. We’re disappointed about not getting the two points more than the streak ending.”

ALL-STAR BOWNESS

At the start of February, Bowness will be back in Toronto as one of the four coaches for the All-Star Game. He will be joined by his wife Judy and the rest of his family.

“We’re looking forward to it. Again, they go there as representatives of the organization, and we all know that. It starts with the ownership group. Great ownership there. They give us all the resources we need, and they treat their players first class,” said Bowness.

“Chevy (Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff) and his staff, the scouts put the pieces in place. It all goes back to the players and how hard they work consistently. Very few games where we talk about what we just talked about; we’ve played very few of those games.”

