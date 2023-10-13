Jets look to build off season opener

WINNIPEG – The Jets are going to kick off a challenging three-game homestand tomorrow afternoon against the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers.

Even though Winnipeg will be looking for their first points of the 2023-24 season, there is a lot of confidence after their season opening loss in Calgary on Wednesday. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Jets had 10 more scoring chances than the Flames at five-on-five (23-13). The line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi had nine of those scoring chances.

All in all, there is a lot more positives than negatives coming from Wednesday night.

“The pressure we were putting on them, forcing turnovers on the forecheck, forcing turnovers in the neutral zone. Getting the puck out of their hands in the neutral zone. The breakouts were pretty good at times, so we did a lot of good things,” said Rick Bowness following Friday morning’s practice.

“We created a lot of good offensive opportunities from just the pressure that we’re putting on them now. (Flames goaltender Jacob) Markstrom was outstanding, and he was the difference in the game, you take the goaltending out of it and say, ‘Did we play well enough to win that game?’ Absolutely we did. But those things will even out over 82 games. There’s going to be games that we don’t play very well, and our goalies are going to steal us a game.”