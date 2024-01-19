Jets get back to work

WINNIPEG – After watching his team close out their four-game homestand with a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness rewarded his players with two full days off.

The All-Star/player break is on the horizon, but the Jets had played eight games in 15 days. Today, the Jets returned to practice and were grateful for the time away from the rink.

“It’s nice. We had a really packed schedule, past couple of weeks were very tough,” said Namestnikov.

“It was nice to get a breather, kind of get a little bit of rest. It was needed.”