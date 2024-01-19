Jets get back to work

Scheifele has 41 points (14G, 27A) in 41 games will travel with the Jets on their three-game road trip. Monday, the Bruins will be the opponent and the trip will wrap in Toronto on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has not skated since he was injured on January 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Winnipeg will put a couple of impressive streaks on the line tomorrow afternoon. They have surrendered three goals or fewer in a franchise record 33 games and on top of that, they have only allowed two goals or less in 13 straight contests.
“We’re obviously aware of the records and stuff like that but when you’re playing its more just about winning the games and playing the right way,” said Namestnikov.
“We don’t really think about that (the streaks) during the game.”
Thanks in part to the Jets stingy defensive performances, Connor Hellebuyck has been mentioned as a front runner for the Vezina Trophy and possibly aa Hart Trophy candidate. The Jets remain the only team in the NHL that hasn’t given up 100 goals against this season, which puts Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit in the driver’s seat for the William M. Jennings Trophy (award given to goalies on team allowing fewest goals).
“It’s still a long season. We have to keep being focused on playing the right way,” said Namestnikov.
“Not to get ahead of ourselves. We just have to keep playing our game and see what happens.”