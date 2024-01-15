Jets enjoying extra practice time

Connor ended up skating with Adam Lowry and Gabe Vilardi during line rushes and the Jets leading goal scorer even took his normal spot on the top power play unit. But Arniel was hesitant to say Connor will be playing on Tuesday.

“It’s wait until tomorrow morning. Like I said, today was the first one where he was right in the middle of everything whether it was power play or five-on-five drills,” said Arniel.

“It was good for him to kind of be in situations that were real game like. So, he’ll have to wake up tomorrow, see what it’s like, how he’s doing tomorrow and go from there.”

The Jets saw their eight-game win streak and 14 game point streak come to an end on Saturday against a Flyers team that Arniel said played a style similar to theirs.

“We went back and looked at the video and they smothered us like we like smother teams. They pressured hard all over the ice,” said Arniel.

“Even for a team that played the night before they didn’t give us a whole lot of room to work. At the end of the day, we did give up chances in the second because we tried to open it up, we tried creating offence that maybe wasn’t there.”