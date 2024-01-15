Jets enjoying extra practice time

WINNIPEG – This morning the Winnipeg Jets returned to the ice and once again, Mark Scheifele was not with them.
The Jets centreman missed the last game against the Philadelphia Flyers and associate coach Scott Arniel said that Scheifele remains day-to-day with his lower body injury.
Nikolaj Ehlers also missed today’s skate and Arniel said it was more of a maintenance day for the Danish forward and is hopeful he will play tomorrow against the New York Islanders as the team closes out its four game homestand.
There was some good news as well with Kyle Connor and David Gustafsson taking part of practice in normal jerseys.