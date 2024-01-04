Jets at the Worlds - Day 10

The gold and bronze medal matchups are set at the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden and at least one Winnipeg Jets prospect will be leaving with a gold medal as Sweden will face USA in the final.

Sweden 5, Czechia 2

Sweden booked their ticket to the gold medal game with a dominant third period getting revenge on Czechia who beat them in the semifinals at last years tournament.

Elias Salomonsson (Winnipeg, 2022 2nd round) recorded his first point of the tournament with an assist on Axel Sandin Pellikka’s goal that made it 2-1 Sweden in the second period. Salomonsson added a shot on goal and finished +1 playing just under 20 minutes (19:55) this afternoon. Fabian Wagner (Winnipeg, 2022 6th round) once again was on the fourth line and played 10:29.

The Swedes will face the United States tomorrow with a chance to win their first gold medal since 2012.

USA 3, Finland 2

The Americans got off to a slow start falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the first time they had trailed by two the entire tournament. Slowly but surely, they came back to tie the game in the second frame outshooting the Finns 14-3 and scoring twice. In the third period, the United States completed the comeback with a power play goal from Cutter Gauthier, Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg, 2022 1st round) provided a perfect screen on the shot.