Losing Skate Blades: A Slippery Situation for Islanders

Losing a skate blade can happen to any hockey player at any level. It happens at random and when it does, it renders some of the best skaters in the world suddenly wobbly.

“It’s a weird feeling,” Kyle Palmieri said. “There’s nothing there.”

Skate blade malfunctions are a rare, but unavoidable part of the game, usually knocked out of place on a blocked shot.

“One time I lost a blade when I was in the D zone,” Bo Horvat said. “We ended up getting the puck out, but just struggling to get back to the bench kind of sucks. You definitely have to rely on your teammates. You don't really know what's going on with the skate until you look down and see it’s not there. It’s not fun.”

Horvat describes the feeling as a rather alarming realization.

“Everything just gives out and you wonder if it’s just you or your skate,” he said.

These unusual moments tend to stand out to players, especially when it happens during a game. Palmieri has a clear recollection of a moment last season where he experienced a skate blade slip in the middle frame of a late regular season matchup against the Lightning on Apr. 1.

“It was in Tampa last year,” Palmieri recalled. “It was in a second period. We had the long changes at the end of a long shift. And that's just it's a long way to go with only one blade.”