Losing Skate Blades: A Slippery Situation for Islanders

Islanders share their experiences on the rarity of losing a skate blade on the ice

Skate blade fell off
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Losing a skate blade can happen to any hockey player at any level. It happens at random and when it does, it renders some of the best skaters in the world suddenly wobbly.

“It’s a weird feeling,” Kyle Palmieri said. “There’s nothing there.”

Skate blade malfunctions are a rare, but unavoidable part of the game, usually knocked out of place on a blocked shot.

“One time I lost a blade when I was in the D zone,” Bo Horvat said. “We ended up getting the puck out, but just struggling to get back to the bench kind of sucks. You definitely have to rely on your teammates. You don't really know what's going on with the skate until you look down and see it’s not there. It’s not fun.”

Horvat describes the feeling as a rather alarming realization.

“Everything just gives out and you wonder if it’s just you or your skate,” he said.

These unusual moments tend to stand out to players, especially when it happens during a game. Palmieri has a clear recollection of a moment last season where he experienced a skate blade slip in the middle frame of a late regular season matchup against the Lightning on Apr. 1.

“It was in Tampa last year,” Palmieri recalled. “It was in a second period. We had the long changes at the end of a long shift. And that's just it's a long way to go with only one blade.”

Kyle Palmieri Loses Skate Blade

Generally, the game is not delayed due to any adjustment to equipment, clothing or sticks. But according to the official rules of the National Hockey League, “if a player or goalkeeper loses or breaks a skate blade, the referee may allow the play to be completed and then stop play." For players however, the time between realizing their blade broke and the sound of the whistle can feel like an eternity.

“You have to hope a teammate isn’t far from you,” Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “I remember one time, I was so far down the ice and there was no one to push me to the bench, so I was on my own with just one skate. It’s a tough feeling. You almost have to laugh.”

Some players are fortunate enough to have never experienced the skate malfunction in game action but sympathize with teammates and try to help if they can.

“To be honest with you, I don't think it's ever happened to me,” Ryan Pulock said. “But I feel like it's probably a bit of a lonely feeling when you can't really push off and can't really do anything, just trying to crawl to the bench. It’s kind of hard to help if we’re in our zone, but it depends on the play. As a teammate, if we have the puck going up the ice, maybe we can get over there and help push him to the bench.”

Varly pushing Boychuk

Palmieri echoes a similar view, pointing out that it’s important to give a teammate a boost instead of watching them struggle, but it can be an isolating feeling if no one is nearby.

“If the puck isn’t around you in play, you give your stick to help him get back, but for the most part, you're on your own,” Palmieri said. “Maybe the goalie gives you a push.”

Although inconvenient and sometimes awkward experience, players try to embrace the malfunction as a humorous moment.

“The ice slippery,” Pageau said with a laugh. “But without blades it's even more slippery.”