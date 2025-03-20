Isles Day to Day: Romanov Skates, Status Unknown vs Canadiens

Alexander Romanov and Adam Boqvist join the team for morning skate on Thursday after missing Tuesday's game with illnesses

IMG_3158
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Alexander Romanov and Adam Boqvist joined the New York Islanders for morning skate after they both missed Tuesday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins with illnesses, but their status is unknown in Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said based on this morning's session, Romanov's energy level wasn't at his best, although he is not officially ruled out for tonight's game against Canadiens.

"Romanov is not feeling 100%, so I don't think he will play," Roy said. "Could be surprised, but I'd be very surprised."

Romanov has 18 points (4G, 14A) through 52 games this season, along with 138 blocks and 120 hits.

Boqvist has five points (2G, 3A) through 12 games with the Islanders this season along with five blocks and six hits. The defenseman stayed on the ice with the extras, indicating he will not play.

