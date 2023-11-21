News Feed

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 21, 2023
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 20, 2023
3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary

3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames
Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

Game Preview: Islanders at Flames
The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO

The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken
Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken
The Skinny: Canucks 4, Islanders 3 OT

The Skinny: Canucks 4, Islanders 3 OT
3 Takeaways: Isles Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Canucks

3 Takeaways: Isles Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Canucks
Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks

Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks
Horvat Ready to Return to Vancouver with Islanders

Horvat Ready to Return to Vancouver with Islanders
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Oilers 4-1

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Oilers 4-1
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 13, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 13, 2023
Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers

Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers
The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 1

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 1
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-1 to Capitals 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-1 to Capitals 

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023

Julien Gauthier skates with team, while Matt Martin (upper body) misses practice, but skates on his own

112123-Practice-3-16X9
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Matt Martin (upper-body) missed Tuesday morning's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center after missing two consecutive games, Julien Gauthier skated with the team after being unavailable for the last two games with an illness.

Head Coach Lane Lambert said Martin, who skated on his own before practice, is considered day-to-day and his status for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers is yet to be determined.

Martin has recorded two points (1G, 1A) and 31 hits in 14 games this season, while Gauthier is pointless through two appearances with the Islanders.

After picking up a 5-4 shootout win on Saturday in Calgary, the Islanders have three days between games before Wednesday's tilt with the Flyers, which marks the first of three games in a four-day span.

"It'll be a bit of a tough schedule coming up," Bo Horvat said after Tuesday's practice. "But we have to focus on one game at a time, and it starts tomorrow night."

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023
/

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Nov. 21, 2023

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Gallery presented by Northwell Health.

Practice 11/21: Lane Lambert

Practice 11/21: Noah Dobson

Practice 11/21: Bo Horvat