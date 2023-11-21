Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 21, 2023

Matt Martin (upper-body) missed Tuesday morning's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center after missing two consecutive games, Julien Gauthier skated with the team after being unavailable for the last two games with an illness.

Head Coach Lane Lambert said Martin, who skated on his own before practice, is considered day-to-day and his status for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers is yet to be determined.

Martin has recorded two points (1G, 1A) and 31 hits in 14 games this season, while Gauthier is pointless through two appearances with the Islanders.

After picking up a 5-4 shootout win on Saturday in Calgary, the Islanders have three days between games before Wednesday's tilt with the Flyers, which marks the first of three games in a four-day span.

"It'll be a bit of a tough schedule coming up," Bo Horvat said after Tuesday's practice. "But we have to focus on one game at a time, and it starts tomorrow night."