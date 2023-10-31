Isles Day to Day: Mayfield Skates

Scott Mayfield was a full participant in the New York Islanders practice on Tuesday at Northwell Health Ice Center, skating with the team for the second consecutive day.

"It's really good [to see him back on the ice]," Head Coach Lambert said. "He was on yesterday morning as well, and we're looking forward to getting him back in the lineup here as soon as possible."

Mayfield missed seven consecutive games after taking a blocked shot late in the game on Oct.14. Per Lambert, his travel status for Thursday's matchup against the Washington Capitals is yet to be determined.