News Feed

3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary

3 Takeaways: Isles Snap Skid with 5-4 Shootout Win Over Calgary
Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

Game Preview: Islanders at Flames
The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO

The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 3 SO
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Kraken 
Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Kraken
Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken
The Skinny: Canucks 4, Islanders 3 OT

The Skinny: Canucks 4, Islanders 3 OT
3 Takeaways: Isles Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Canucks

3 Takeaways: Isles Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Canucks
Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks

Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks
Horvat Ready to Return to Vancouver with Islanders

Horvat Ready to Return to Vancouver with Islanders
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Oilers 4-1

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Oilers 4-1
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 13, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 13, 2023
Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers

Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers
The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 1

The Skinny: Capitals 4, Islanders 1
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-1 to Capitals 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-1 to Capitals 
Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals
The Skinny: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

The Skinny: Bruins 5, Islanders 2
3 Takeaways: Islanders Bested By Bruins 5-2

3 Takeaways: Islanders Bested By Bruins 5-2

Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames

Martin (upper body) and Gauthier (sick) are unavailable for the second straight game

nyi-martin-gauthier
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Matt Martin (upper body) and Julien Gauthier (illness) will both miss Saturday's game at Calgary, Head Coach Lane Lambert announced prior to the game. 

Both players will be unavailable for the second straight game, as they were both out for Thursday's game in Seattle.

Martin has two points (1G, 1A) in 14 games this season, while Gauthier is pointless in his two games with the Islanders this season.

The Islanders are wrapping up a four-game road trip on Saturday night. The Isles are 0-1-2 through the first three games and are looking to snap a seven-game winless skid (0-4-3) overall).