Isles Day to Day: Martin, Gauthier Out vs Flames

Matt Martin (upper body) and Julien Gauthier (illness) will both miss Saturday's game at Calgary, Head Coach Lane Lambert announced prior to the game.

Both players will be unavailable for the second straight game, as they were both out for Thursday's game in Seattle.

Martin has two points (1G, 1A) in 14 games this season, while Gauthier is pointless in his two games with the Islanders this season.

The Islanders are wrapping up a four-game road trip on Saturday night. The Isles are 0-1-2 through the first three games and are looking to snap a seven-game winless skid (0-4-3) overall).