Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice on Tuesday morning for the first time after the club released its 23-man roster for the 2023-24 season.
Cal Clutterbuck participated in skate after he missed yesterday's practice due to an illness.
Practice 10/10: Lane Lambert
Practice 10/10: Bo Horvat
Practice 10/10: Kyle Palmieri