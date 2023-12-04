Isles Day to Day: Barzal Practices, Dobson and Nelson Take Maintenance Days

After missing Saturday night's 4-3 win over Florida with an illness, Mathew Barzal was back on the ice for Monday's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Barzal leads the Islanders with 23 points (7G, 16A) and had seven points (2G, 5A) in the two games prior to his illness.

While Barzal returned to practice, Brock Nelson and Noah Dobson were absent on Monday morning, as they took maintenance days. Nelson briefly left Saturday's game at the end of the second period, but returned for the third.

Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 goals and is third on the team with 18 points. Dobson is second on the Islanders with 21 points (5G, 16A) this season.