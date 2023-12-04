Isles Day to Day: Barzal Practices, Dobson and Nelson Take Maintenance Days

Mathew Barzal returns from illness, but Noah Dobson and Brock Nelson both miss Monday's practice

GettyImages-1816800141
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

After missing Saturday night's 4-3 win over Florida with an illness, Mathew Barzal was back on the ice for Monday's practice at Northwell Health Ice Center.

Barzal leads the Islanders with 23 points (7G, 16A) and had seven points (2G, 5A) in the two games prior to his illness. 

While Barzal returned to practice, Brock Nelson and Noah Dobson were absent on Monday morning, as they took maintenance days. Nelson briefly left Saturday's game at the end of the second period, but returned for the third. 

Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 goals and is third on the team with 18 points. Dobson is second on the Islanders with 21 points (5G, 16A) this season.

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 3

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Panthers 3
ED WESTFALL : HOW THE MAVEN AND #18 DID IT THE HARD -- AND RIGHT -- WAY

Maven's Memories: The Story of The Maven and #18
3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Panthers 4-3

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Panthers 4-3
Isles Day to Day: Barzal Out vs Panthers with Illness

Isles Day to Day: Barzal Out vs Panthers with Illness
Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers

Game Preview: Islanders at Panthers
This Day in Isles History: Dec. 1

This Day in Isles History: Dec. 1
The Skinny: Islanders 5, Hurricanes 4 OT

The Skinny: Islanders 5, Hurricanes 4 OT
3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Resilience in 5-4 OT Win Over Hurricanes 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Resilience in 5-4 OT Win Over Hurricanes 
Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes Nov. 30

Game Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes
The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 29, 2023

The Bridgeport Report: Nov. 29, 2023
The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4

The Skinny: Devils 5, Islanders 4
3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 5-4 Loss to Devils

3 Takeaways: Isles Let Lead Slip in 5-4 Loss to Devils
Islanders Wives Go Holiday Toy Shopping for Children  

Islanders Wives Go Holiday Toy Shopping for Children  
This Day in Isles History: Nov. 28

This Day in Isles History: Nov. 28
Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 
Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 27, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 27, 2023
Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 27 

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Nov. 27 
The Perfect Match 

The Perfect Match 