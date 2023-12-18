Islanders Teacher of the Month: Gusatvo Escobar

Meet our EverFi Future Goals Teacher of the Month for December

By New York Islanders Community Relations
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Gusatvo Escobar is a Middle School Special Education Teacher at PS/IS 127Q

Tell us about yourself!

My parents emigrated to New York from Peru and always instilled the value of education, professionalism, and hard work. These are the same values I hope my students take away from my class. Originally, my hope was to be an attorney and I graduated from law school in 2005. I came to teaching through the NYC Teaching Fellows program after I worked non-profit in Far Rockaway for five years. However, I always knew I wanted to be a teacher. I have been working in the NYC DOE since 2009 and have been at PS/IS 127Q since 2010. Also, it's safe to say that I am a life long Islanders fan!

Who is your favorite Islanders player & why?

Currently, my favorite Islander is Brock Nelson. He is a player who, year in and year out, performs at a high level, but does so quietly. He does not get the national fanfare and media coverage of other stars, even though his performance on the ice is that of a top flight player. I appreciate those who bring their all to work everyday, and do so because it's the right thing to do and not for attention or self promotion.

If you played hockey, what position would you play and why?

I (as well as many teachers) would play center. We do this everyday at work. We need to lead our students through life, provide them with advice, educate them and come up clutch when they most need us. You would say, we are the play-makers of the education system.

Teacher of the Month

The New York Islanders in partnership with NFP recognize and appreciate the teachers and school staff members who work hard to provide and inspire brighter futures. Children are our future, let's celebrate those who positively impact them each and everyday.

