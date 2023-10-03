Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

The 20-year-old center is kicking off his fifth season in the QMJHL and first with the Drakkar. Gill racked up 93 points in 68 games with the Sherbrooke Pheonix, achieving career highs in goals (44), assists (49) and points.
LJUNGKRANTZ STANDS OUT OFFENSIVELY
Alexander Ljungkrantz broke out with three goals in three games for Almtuna IS in Sweden’s Allsvenskan league.
The Islanders’ 2020 third-round pick (90th overall) had a two-goal game on Wednesday in a 5-4 OT loss to Kalmar HC. The 21-year-old winger recorded the game winning goal in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Bik Karlskoga.
Ljungkrantz is in his first season with Almtuna IS after six seasons with Brynas IF.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 2GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 6PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 7GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 8GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 6GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 3GP, 3G, 0A, 3P, 2PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 3GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 2PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM