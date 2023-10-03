Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Click here for more coverage of Islanders prospects.

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GILL’S THREE-POINT WEEKEND

After attending Islanders Training Camp, Justin Gill brought back some of the things he learned back to junior, registering three points (1G, 2A) in his first two games of the season for Baie-Comeau.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) tallied a helper on the opening goal of Friday’s 2-1 victory over Rimouski and followed up with two points on Saturday with a goal and an assist in a 6-5 OT loss.