3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Dobson Paying it Forward

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Barzal and the Band

3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

Justin Gill records three points in two games, while Alexander Ljungkrantz scores three goals in three games

NYI Prospect Report generic
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Click here for more coverage of Islanders prospects

Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

GILL’S THREE-POINT WEEKEND

After attending Islanders Training Camp, Justin Gill brought back some of the things he learned back to junior, registering three points (1G, 2A) in his first two games of the season for Baie-Comeau.

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round pick (145th overall) tallied a helper on the opening goal of Friday’s 2-1 victory over Rimouski and followed up with two points on Saturday with a goal and an assist in a 6-5 OT loss.

The 20-year-old center is kicking off his fifth season in the QMJHL and first with the Drakkar. Gill racked up 93 points in 68 games with the Sherbrooke Pheonix, achieving career highs in goals (44), assists (49) and points.

LJUNGKRANTZ STANDS OUT OFFENSIVELY

Alexander Ljungkrantz broke out with three goals in three games for Almtuna IS in Sweden’s Allsvenskan league.

The Islanders’ 2020 third-round pick (90th overall) had a two-goal game on Wednesday in a 5-4 OT loss to Kalmar HC. The 21-year-old winger recorded the game winning goal in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Bik Karlskoga.

Ljungkrantz is in his first season with Almtuna IS after six seasons with Brynas IF.

STATS

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 2GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 6PIM

Liiga:

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 7GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 8GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 6GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 3GP, 3G, 0A, 3P, 2PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

USHL:

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 3GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 2PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM