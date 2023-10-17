News Feed

Islanders Serving Up Salvadoran Pupusas and Tacos for Hispanic Heritage Game

Isles Day to Day: Practice Updates Oct. 16, 2023

Islanders Install New Trading Card Wall at UBS Arena 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres 

New York Islanders 2023-24 Season Preview

Isles Itching for Opening Night 

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 12

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Recalled

Talkin' Isles: Cory Schneider

Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023

The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”

Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate

Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 16, 2023

George buries his first of the season, Gill rides a three-game point streak and more in this week's Hi Energy Prospect Report, presented by National Grid

PR web Oct 16 2023
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

BERG’S TWO-POINT OPENING WEEKEND

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks captured the 2023 Ice Breaker Tournament title, and Cameron Berg contributed two points along the way.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round draft pick (125th overall) potted his first goal and point of the season in Friday’s 7-2 win over Army West Point.

The 21-year-old also notched an assist on Saturday in a 2-0 win over Wisconsin to help take home the tournament title for North Dakota. 

Berg is in his third season in the NCAA after two seasons with Univ. of Nebraska-Omaha, where he racked up a combined 18 goals and 47 points over two seasons.

GEORGE NETS FOURTH-CAREER GAME WINNER

Isaiah George netted his first goal of the season for the London Knights in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Peterborough Petes. 

The 19-year-old netted the game winner with a one-timer from the dot, going top shelf to score the third goal for the Knights late in the final frame.

The Islanders 2022 fourth-round draft pick (98th overall) has three points (1G, 2A) in his third season with the Knights.

GILL’S THREE-GAME MULTI POINT STREAK

Justin Gill is off to a strong start with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, recording three consecutive multi-point games. 

The 20-year-old center had a two-point night (1G, 1A) in Thursday’s 4-3 OT victory, scoring with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime where the Drakkar beat the Halifax Mooseheads.

Gill continued to provide value offensively on Saturday with the game-winning goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix, while rounding out his week with two assists a 4-3 loss to the Victoriaville Tigres

The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round draft pick (145th overall) Leads the Drakkar with 12 points (3G, 9A) through eight games this season and has points in all but one of those contests.

Gill is in his fifth season in the QMJHL and first with the Drakkar.

STATS

CHL:

Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 8GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 2PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 8GP, 3G, 9A, 12P, 10PIM

Liiga:

Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 11GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 7GP, 4G, 1A, 5P, 2PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 2GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

USHL:

Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 7GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 18PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 2GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 0PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 2PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 3GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 2PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM