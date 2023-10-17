Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 16, 2023

Gill continued to provide value offensively on Saturday with the game-winning goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Sherbrooke Phoenix, while rounding out his week with two assists a 4-3 loss to the Victoriaville Tigres
The Islanders’ 2023 fifth-round draft pick (145th overall) Leads the Drakkar with 12 points (3G, 9A) through eight games this season and has points in all but one of those contests.
Gill is in his fifth season in the QMJHL and first with the Drakkar.
STATS
CHL:
Isaiah George | London (OHL) | 8GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 2PIM
Justin Gill | Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) | 8GP, 3G, 9A, 12P, 10PIM
Liiga:
Aleksi Malinen | JYP | 11GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi | Kookoo | 14GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
Matias Rajaniemi | SaiPa | 10GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Alexander Ljungkrantz | Almtuna IS | 7GP, 4G, 1A, 5P, 2PIM
Calle Odelius | Djurgardens IF | 2GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM
USHL:
Tomas Machu | Youngstown | 7GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 18PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 2GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 0PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 2PIM
Alex Jefferies | Merrimack (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 3GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 2PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM