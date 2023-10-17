Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 16, 2023

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content. Here are this week's updates on Islanders prospects:

BERG’S TWO-POINT OPENING WEEKEND

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks captured the 2023 Ice Breaker Tournament title, and Cameron Berg contributed two points along the way.

The Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round draft pick (125th overall) potted his first goal and point of the season in Friday’s 7-2 win over Army West Point.