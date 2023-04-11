Recap: Canes Earn Victory Over Detroit In Return Home

RALEIGH, NC. - A fast start propelled the Carolina Hurricanes by the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, leading the club to a 4-1 win.

The Story

Arriving back at PNC Arena after striking out entirely on a three-game trip to Nashville, Buffalo, and Ottawa, the Canes were looking to snap their skid and get back on track with just two games left on their regular season schedule.

Both Carolina and Detroit suffered losses on Monday to open their back-to-back sets, with the Red Wings allowing six goals to Dallas and Rod Brind'Amour's club mustering just two goals against the Senators. However, finding a pair of goals did not take long for the Metropolitan Division leaders tonight.

Just 2:46 in, Stefan Noesen collected a redirected shot behind the net of Alex Nedeljkovic and tucked it behind him as the netminder was pushing the other way.

Already lifting a weight off of the team's shoulders after Rod Brind'Amour described the team as "being in quicksand" during their start Monday at Canadian Tire Centre, Noesen's 13th of the season was then followed by a slam dunk from Jordan Martinook minutes later.

As Carolina had the Red Wings sewn in their own end, Brady Skjei drew the attention of the defense before setting up Martinook at the back door.

2-0 before eight minutes of play had even transpired, the pair of tallies would've been enough offense for Carolina, but the team continued to push forward as the contest progressed into the second and third periods.

Detroit was able to get on the board in the middle frame via Robert Hagg, however, Brent Burns had a near-immediate response for his club, halting any momentum that the short-staffed Red Wings were attempting to build. The visitors entered the contest without Captain Dylan Larkin, who was ruled out due to a lower-body injury just prior to the start of warmups.

The game moved to the final 20 minutes 3-1 and there was only one goal left to be found, that of a Jesperi Kotkaniemi empty-netter.

But before that came with just 1:41 remaining on the clock, Antti Raanta made a pair of stellar stops to preserve his team's two-goal advantage.

When the final horn sounded it was a 4-1 victory for the Canes in their 41st home game of the campaign.

They Said It

Rod Brind'Amour offering his thoughts on the start and how much of a tone it set for the rest of the contest...

"The first period is where we won the game. We came ready to play and got the lead. We weren't great after that, but we didn't have to be."

Antti Raanta on the importance of the team's start and his mindset en route to his 19th victory of the season...

"We needed to be ready to play after how yesterday and the road trip went. For me, it was just one shot at a time and making sure that we hopefully get the win."

Jordan Martinook discussing the relief of getting back in the win column and what made the team successful...

"Tonight was just about getting back to the way that we play. For the most part I felt like we did a pretty good job at that."

"Today we came out ready to play. It was a good team effort."



Bonus Notes

The Canes improve to 50-21-9 with their first win since last Tuesday.

The team finishes the season 28-10-3 at PNC Arena, marking the third-most home ice wins in a single season.

Paul Stastny drew back into the lineup tonight, playing in place of Derek Stepan .

drew back into the lineup tonight, playing in place of . Raanta improves to 19-3-3 on the season, stopping 20 shots tonight.

Noesen's 13th goal of the season matches his career-high.

During the game the team announced the signing of Quinnipiac University goaltender Yaniv Perets to a two-year entry-level contract

Carolina locked up home-ice advantage through at least the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight. They cannot finish lower than second in the division now.

Due to the New Jersey Devils beating the Buffalo Sabres tonight, the deciding of the division winner will come down to Thursday night. As the Canes take on the Florida Panthers, the Devils face the Washington Capitals.

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to travel to Florida on Wednesday. They'll then play their 82nd and final game of the regular season on Thursday against the Panthers.

