Raise Up Raffle Accordion

How does it work?
The “Raise Up $1 Million” raffle will take place during the 18 Hurricanes home game nights between Oct. 11 and Dec. 28. Each night, one winner will be selected who will have the opportunity to meet players after the game, and will receive a special crystal puck that indicates them as one of 18 finalists eligible to win the $125,000 grand prize. Fans not in attendance at the game can still enter the contest online for a chance at that night’s glass puck and a shot at the grand prize.
Where can I buy raffle tickets?
Tickets are available for purchase at Hurricanes home games (any specific section number/kiosk/booth?), or online at ...
Who is eligible to win?
Any North Carolina resident can enter and win. You do not need to be in attendance at any game in order to win, but entries are restricted to North Carolina. All winners will be announced in-arena and through Canes official social media channels.
What happens to the money that's raised?
The Hurricanes Foundation will earmark all funds from the raffle to the hurricane relief effort and will select and announce grants for organizations on the ground in Western North Carolina throughout the season. The Hurricanes have already raised nearly $350,000 for the relief efforts through their community preseason game on October 2 and online auctions.