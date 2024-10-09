Raise Up Raffle Accordion

The “Raise Up $1 Million” raffle will take place during the 18 Hurricanes home game nights between Oct. 11 and Dec. 28. Each night, one winner will be selected who will have the opportunity to meet players after the game, and will receive a special crystal puck that indicates them as one of 18 finalists eligible to win the $125,000 grand prize. Fans not in attendance at the game can still enter the contest online for a chance at that night’s glass puck and a shot at the grand prize.