News Feed

Preview: October 21 at Colorado

Preview: October 21 at Colorado
Canes Recall Burke On Emergency Basis

Canes Recall Burke On Emergency Basis
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
Special Teams Dooms Canes' Start In Seattle

Special Teams Dooms Canes' Start In Seattle
Projected Lineup: October 19 at Seattle

Projected Lineup: October 19 at Seattle
Preview: October 19 at Seattle

Preview: October 19 at Seattle
Canes Recall Kochetkov

Canes Recall Kochetkov
Four-Goal Third Period Leads Canes To Victory In San Jose

Four-Goal Third Period Leads Canes To Victory In San Jose
Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose

Projected Lineup: October 17 at San Jose
Preview: October 17 at San Jose

Preview: October 17 at San Jose
Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim

Canes Suffer First Defeat of the Season In Anaheim
Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim

Projected Lineup: October 15 at Anaheim
Preview: October 15 at Anaheim

Preview: October 15 at Anaheim
Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA

Canes Start Road Trip With Shootout Win In LA
Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles
Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles
Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability
Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Projected Lineup: October 21 at Colorado

With Andersen out and Aho doubtful, Burke could make Canes debut

ProjectedLine102123_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

DENVER - Mercifully, the Carolina Hurricanes' five-game western road swing comes to an end this evening in Colorado.

Already without Andrei Svechnikov due to his knee injury, the group has lost Frederik Andersen (upper-body injury) and Sebastian Aho (upper-body injury) along the trip.  Although there seemed to be some hope entering the day, neither is expected to play this evening.

Both took part in this morning's skate at Ball Arena, and despite Andersen being the first goalie off, Rod Brind'Amour shared following that the netminder is not ready to return.

"He still doesn't feel great," the Canes' head coach shared to reporters following the effort.  "If he's a little iffy, you don't play."

The situation leaves a question mark as to who will backstop the group tonight.  Will Antti Raanta be given a chance at redemption after being pulled from his start Tuesday in Seattle, or will Pyotr Kochetkov get his first start of the season?

In front of Carolina's net, if Aho (doubtful) can't go, Cal Burke could make his team debut.

That's right, under 24 hours after being recalled under emergency conditions from the American Hockey League affiliate of the Avalanche, the 26-year-old may be in line to play his first game with his new team, in the same building that both of his games of NHL experience have come in.

Burke was acquired just 11 days ago from the Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones.  This morning he operated to the right of Brendan Lemieux and Jack Drury.

All 19 available skaters are listed below, but one will not play.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup

Forwards

Bunting - Teravainen - Necas

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Jarvis

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux - Drury - Burke

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Kochetkov or Raanta

Injuries

Sebastian Aho (Upper-Body)

Frederik Andersen (Upper-Body)

Andrei Svechnikov (Knee)

Healthy Scratches

N/A

Worth A Click

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Begin Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Opening Night: The Aftermovie

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Fast Aims To Keep Adding Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In The Season Ahead

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info