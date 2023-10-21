Projected Lineup: October 21 at Colorado

DENVER - Mercifully, the Carolina Hurricanes' five-game western road swing comes to an end this evening in Colorado.

Already without Andrei Svechnikov due to his knee injury, the group has lost Frederik Andersen (upper-body injury) and Sebastian Aho (upper-body injury) along the trip. Although there seemed to be some hope entering the day, neither is expected to play this evening.

Both took part in this morning's skate at Ball Arena, and despite Andersen being the first goalie off, Rod Brind'Amour shared following that the netminder is not ready to return.

"He still doesn't feel great," the Canes' head coach shared to reporters following the effort. "If he's a little iffy, you don't play."

The situation leaves a question mark as to who will backstop the group tonight. Will Antti Raanta be given a chance at redemption after being pulled from his start Tuesday in Seattle, or will Pyotr Kochetkov get his first start of the season?

In front of Carolina's net, if Aho (doubtful) can't go, Cal Burke could make his team debut.

That's right, under 24 hours after being recalled under emergency conditions from the American Hockey League affiliate of the Avalanche, the 26-year-old may be in line to play his first game with his new team, in the same building that both of his games of NHL experience have come in.

Burke was acquired just 11 days ago from the Avalanche in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones. This morning he operated to the right of Brendan Lemieux and Jack Drury.

All 19 available skaters are listed below, but one will not play.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup

Forwards

Bunting - Teravainen - Necas

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Jarvis

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux - Drury - Burke

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Kochetkov or Raanta

Injuries

Sebastian Aho (Upper-Body)

Frederik Andersen (Upper-Body)

Andrei Svechnikov (Knee)

Healthy Scratches

N/A