News Feed

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles

Preview: October 14 at Los Angeles
Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability

Quotes: Don Waddell's Season-Opening Media Availability
Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Canes Begin New Season With Record-Setting Fan Base
Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa

Canes Find A Way In Season-Opening Victory Over Ottawa
Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Projected Lineup: Opening Night vs. Ottawa
Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa

Preview: Opening Night vs. Ottawa
Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

Canes Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche

Canes Acquire Burke From Avalanche
PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections
Canes Announce Roster Moves

Canes Announce Roster Moves
Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 29 Players
Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds

Canes Conclude Preseason With Win Over Preds
Preseason Preview: October 6 vs. Nashville

Preseason Preview: October 6 vs. Nashville
Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville

Prospect and PTO-Heavy Lineup Falls In Nashville
Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 44 Players

Canes Trim Training Camp Roster To 44 Players
Preseason Preview: October 5 @ Nashville

Preseason Preview: October 5 @ Nashville
NHL Announces Start Time Changes

NHL Announces Start Time Changes
Stepan Announces Retirement

Stepan Announces Retirement

Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

Andersen expected to start again, TBD on whether the group goes 12-6 or 11-7

ProjectLineup_Away_101423_2_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

LOS ANGELES - Goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to make a second consecutive start for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, as the team starts their six-game road stint against the Los Angeles Kings.

The now 34-year-old netminder stopped 27 out of 30 shots on Wednesday, earning a victory against the Ottawa Senators on Opening Night at PNC Arena.  In 16 career games against the Kings, Andersen has earned an 11-1-3 record, a 2.20 goals-against average (GAA), a .929 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout.

In front of Andersen, it sounds like whether Rod Brind'Amour and staff elect to go with 12 forwards and six defensemen, or 11 forwards and seven defensemen, will be decided after warmups.

The same approach that they took on Wednesday, the coaches ultimately elected to go with Jalen Chatfield and the 11-7 setup.  However, Chatfield played just 4:39 in the affair, with 1:21 of it coming while Carolina was shorthanded.

To make room for Chatfield, Brendan Lemieux was the healthy extra up front.

Could it be a different story tonight though, with the former King making his Canes debut against his old club?

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux* - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - DeAngelo

Chatfield*

Goaltenders

Andersen

Raanta

(one of the skaters denoted with an asterisk will not play)

Worth A Click

Canes Begin Season With Record-Setting Fan Base

Opening Night: The Aftermovie

PNC Arena Introduces New Food & Beverage Selections

Fast Aims To Keep Adding Confidence After Goal-Scoring Postseason

Skjei Hoping To Find "Good Spots" Again In The Season Ahead

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced

2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info