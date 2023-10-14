Projected Lineup: October 14 at Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to make a second consecutive start for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, as the team starts their six-game road stint against the Los Angeles Kings.

The now 34-year-old netminder stopped 27 out of 30 shots on Wednesday, earning a victory against the Ottawa Senators on Opening Night at PNC Arena. In 16 career games against the Kings, Andersen has earned an 11-1-3 record, a 2.20 goals-against average (GAA), a .929 save percentage (SV%), and one shutout.

In front of Andersen, it sounds like whether Rod Brind'Amour and staff elect to go with 12 forwards and six defensemen, or 11 forwards and seven defensemen, will be decided after warmups.

The same approach that they took on Wednesday, the coaches ultimately elected to go with Jalen Chatfield and the 11-7 setup. However, Chatfield played just 4:39 in the affair, with 1:21 of it coming while Carolina was shorthanded.

To make room for Chatfield, Brendan Lemieux was the healthy extra up front.

Could it be a different story tonight though, with the former King making his Canes debut against his old club?

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux* - Drury - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - DeAngelo

Chatfield*

Goaltenders

Andersen

Raanta

(one of the skaters denoted with an asterisk will not play)