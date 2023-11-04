Projected Lineup: November 4 at New York

ELMONY, NY. - After Frederik Andersen stopped 24 out of 26 on Thursday night against the Rangers, Antti Raanta is expected to take his turn in net for the Carolina Hurricanes this evening.

In his last outing, last Friday at PNC Arena, the veteran Finn stopped all 20 shots faced against the San Jose Sharks, registering his 20th career shutout.

During last year's playoff series against tonight's foe, the Islanders, Raanta won three of his four games played.

In front of the Canes net, there are not expected to be any changes to the team's 18 skaters.

Andrei Svechnikov moved up to the team's top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis on Thursday, after being eased back in his first two games of the season. Teuvo Teravainen scooted down to the second line and Martin Necas now works alongside Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen.

As we know with Rod Brind'Amour, things can change quickly though.

At first glance, you may have concern about Necas being listed on the fourth line, but Thursday night he still played over 17 minutes.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Chatfield

Orlov - DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Raanta

Andersen

Injuries

Brett Pesce (Lower-Body)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux