Projected Lineup: November 11 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, FL. - Playing their 11th road game in 15 outings to start the season, it's difficult to predict how the Carolina Hurricanes will line up against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Wrapping up a back-to-back in the Sunshine State, the team put on what was described as an "unacceptable" performance in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers last night.

Two of the team's four forward lines were mixed up mid-game and historically, when that happens, if the new combos don't lead to success, they'll debut all-new trios for the following game.

Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that the team has a couple of guys "iffy" due to injury, as well.

On the blue line, Brett Pesce made his return to the lineup last night after missing eight games due to a lower-body injury, forcing Tony DeAngelo out.

It remains to be seen if DeAngelo will sit for a second consecutive night though. Brent Burns, Jalen Chatfield, and Dmitry Orlov were all -2 on the blue line in defeat.

Perhaps the surest bet on the lineup card tonight though is that Pyotr Kochetkov will be between the pipes. Under Rod Brind'Amour the team does not often roll with the same netminder in back-to-back games, so with Antti Raanta having started last night, the 24-year-old Russian is likely to get the nod.

Just 10 days ago Kochetkov was playing for Tampa Bay's American Hockey League affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

The below lineup is a hybrid of what the Canes finished last night with and what is expected this evening.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Martinook - Aho - Necas

Svechnikov - Kotkaniemi - Teravainen

Jarvis - Staal - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Noesen/Lemieux

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield/DeAngelo

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Healthy Scratches

TBD