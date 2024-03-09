Projected Lineup: March 9 at New Jersey

Kochetkov to start, Kuznetsov to make his team debut

24_ProjectedLine329_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

NEWARK, NJ. - Welcome in, Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The newly acquired forward will make his Carolina Hurricanes debut on Saturday, just 25 hours after being brought in from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 third round pick.

A two-time All-Star and 2018 Stanley Cup Champion, "Kuzy" will wear his #92 as he begins fitting into the team's lineup.

As far as where he'll play today, we're not quite sure.

Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game he doesn't know where he'll slot in and the team will have to figure it out as they go.

The team now has a logjam at center with Kuznetsov, meaning they have five left-handed centers.  Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas will also take draws occasionally, but the point is that one of the left-handed shots will have to move to a wing.

Will Kuznetsov start on the wing to learn the team's systems as we've seen in the past, a la Jesperi Kotkaniemi, or will they immediately use him at his natural position?

However the team lines up at forward, Pyotr Kochetkov will be behind them.

The 24-year-old had his own net at yesterday's practice and after Frederik Andersen started on Thursday, so the team will want to keep their future #1 in a rhythm as well.

Since February 9, Kochetkov has posted an insane .943 save percentage in seven games played.  Tied for second among all NHL netminders who have played seven games during that time, only Sergei Bobrovsky of Florida (.949) has posted better.

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Kuznetsov - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Andersen/Martin

Injuries

Jake Guentzel (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Kotkaniemi/Kuznetsov, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Acquire Guentzel, Kuznetsov

Video: Kuznetsov's Media Availability

Canes Acquire Kuznetsov From Washington

Watch: Jake Guentzel's Introductory Press Availability

Guentzel, Smith Acquired From Penguins

Listen: The Storm Report - Trade Deadline Week

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: March 10 vs. Calgary

Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Devils

Preview: March 9 at New Jersey

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Add Guentzel & Kuznetsov

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago (AHL)

Canes Acquire Kuznetsov From Washington

Canes Corner With Cam Ward Set For March 11

Canes, Fanatics Sportsbook To Hold Sports Betting Launch Party

Canes Acquire Guentzel, Smith From Penguins

Canes Win In Andersen's Return To The Crease

Projected Lineup: March 7 vs. Montreal

Canes Activate Andersen, Place Three on Waivers

Preview: March 7 vs. Montreal

Injury Report: Raanta Activated From Injured Reserve

Canes Assign Comtois To Chicago

Canes Sign Comtois To One-Year Deal

Derrenbacher's Path From Raleigh To A Gold Medal