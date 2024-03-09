Projected Lineup: March 9 at New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ. - Welcome in, Evgeny Kuznetsov.

The newly acquired forward will make his Carolina Hurricanes debut on Saturday, just 25 hours after being brought in from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 third round pick.

A two-time All-Star and 2018 Stanley Cup Champion, "Kuzy" will wear his #92 as he begins fitting into the team's lineup.

As far as where he'll play today, we're not quite sure.

Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game he doesn't know where he'll slot in and the team will have to figure it out as they go.

The team now has a logjam at center with Kuznetsov, meaning they have five left-handed centers. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas will also take draws occasionally, but the point is that one of the left-handed shots will have to move to a wing.

Will Kuznetsov start on the wing to learn the team's systems as we've seen in the past, a la Jesperi Kotkaniemi, or will they immediately use him at his natural position?

However the team lines up at forward, Pyotr Kochetkov will be behind them.

The 24-year-old had his own net at yesterday's practice and after Frederik Andersen started on Thursday, so the team will want to keep their future #1 in a rhythm as well.

Since February 9, Kochetkov has posted an insane .943 save percentage in seven games played. Tied for second among all NHL netminders who have played seven games during that time, only Sergei Bobrovsky of Florida (.949) has posted better.

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Kuznetsov - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Andersen/Martin

Injuries

Jake Guentzel (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Kotkaniemi/Kuznetsov, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei