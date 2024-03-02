Projected Lineup: March 2 vs. Winnipeg

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes today as they take on the Winnipeg Jets at PNC Arena.

Named the NHL's Rookie of the Month on Friday, the 24-year-old was amazing during February (8 GP, .940 SV%), but has really been exceptional since the holiday break.

Winning nine of his 13 games played since and posting a .932 SV% as well, he's been a stabilizing presence for the group.

In front of him, unsurprisingly, the team is not expected to make any lineup changes.

The group took a 4-2 decision from Columbus in their most recent game on Thursday and took five out of six possible points on a three-game road trip.

Since these two teams last met in early December, Sebastian Aho has led the Canes with 40 points in 37 games.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei