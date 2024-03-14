Projected Lineup: March 14 vs. Florida

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen as their last line of defense on Thursday as they take on the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena.

Andersen is 2-0 since returning from a blood-clotting issue, allowing a combined three goals in victories over Montreal and Calgary.

On the season as a whole, he is 6-1, giving up just 18 goals.

In front of him, the team is not expected to make any changes to their cast of 18 skaters.

Forward Jake Guentzel will play in his second game as a Hurricane after debuting on Tuesday night against New York.

The trio of Guentzel, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Martin Necas was Carolina's best when it came to creating chances in the contest. The three combined for eight of Carolina's 28 shots in the affair.

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -120

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Guentzel - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Kuznetsov, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Guentzel, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei