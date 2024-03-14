Projected Lineup: March 14 vs. Florida

Andersen to make his third start since returning

ProjectedLineupMilitary_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen as their last line of defense on Thursday as they take on the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena.

Andersen is 2-0 since returning from a blood-clotting issue, allowing a combined three goals in victories over Montreal and Calgary.

On the season as a whole, he is 6-1, giving up just 18 goals.

In front of him, the team is not expected to make any changes to their cast of 18 skaters.

Forward Jake Guentzel will play in his second game as a Hurricane after debuting on Tuesday night against New York.

The trio of Guentzel, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Martin Necas was Carolina's best when it came to creating chances in the contest.  The three combined for eight of Carolina's 28 shots in the affair.

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -120

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

Today's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Guentzel - Kuznetsov - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov or Martin]

Injuries

Jack Drury (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Kuznetsov, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Guentzel, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Acquire Guentzel, Kuznetsov

2024-25 Season Ticket Memberships Launched

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: March 14 vs. Florida

Shesterkin Shuts Out Canes In Guentzel's Debut

Projected Lineup: March 12 vs. New York

Preview: March 12 vs. New York

Canes Re-Sign Lemieux To One-Year Contract

Canes Use Seven Different Goal Scorers, Rout Flames

Projected Lineup: March 10 vs. Calgary

Preview: March 10 vs. Calgary

Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Devils

Projected Lineup: March 9 at New Jersey

Preview: March 9 at New Jersey

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Canes Swing Big at the Deadline, Add Guentzel & Kuznetsov

Canes Reassign Raanta To Chicago (AHL)

Canes Acquire Kuznetsov From Washington

Canes Corner With Cam Ward Set For March 11

Canes, Fanatics Sportsbook To Hold Sports Betting Launch Party

Canes Acquire Guentzel, Smith From Penguins