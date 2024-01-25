Projected Lineup: January 25 vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH - The Carolina Hurricanes will not make any changes to their lineup on Thursday as they take on the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena.

Playing their second game in as many nights, the news means the group will once again have to go to work without Andrei Svechnikov. Not a huge surprise after he did not practice or travel on Tuesday, the winger will miss a third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury suffered last week.

Rod Brind'Amour said that there has been no change in Svechnikov's status from when he last spoke to the media. At Invisalign Arena earlier this week, the head coach said he was hopeful that he could play before the Canes head off to their All-Star break. That now leaves just Saturday at home against Arizona.

The team is off tomorrow, so Saturday's morning skate would be the next possible indication of him returning to the lineup.

Even without Svechnikov, who has 30 points in 29 games, the Canes' power play found a way to strike twice on Wednesday in Boston.

Behind the skaters, Antti Raanta is expected to be between the pipes after Spencer Martin earned the win last night. Raanta is 4-2-1 since the holiday break, highlighted by a 38-save victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 13.

Additionally, on the goaltender front, Brind'Amour also shared pre-game that Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) has not yet been cleared for return.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Bunting - Aho - Teravainen

Noesen - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goalies

Raanta

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Concussion)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, Necas and Noesen with Skjei