Projected Lineup: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Martin Necas will miss a fourth consecutive game on Saturday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Out of the lineup for over a week due to an upper-body injury suffered last Thursday during practice, #88 ranks tied for fourth on the team with his .68 points per game this season (minimum three games played).

Necas' absence means that Brendan Lemieux will remain in the lineup for a fifth consecutive contest. The first-year Hurricane made his presence felt physically during the win over Anaheim, dropping the gloves with Sam Carrick.

With no changes expected on the blue line, Antti Raanta is expected to backstop the group. Rod Brind'Amour shared on Friday that Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after being bumped during Thursday's win over the Ducks.

Raanta is 27-3-3 on home ice over three seasons as a member of the Canes.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Perets

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Concussion)

Martin Necas (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei