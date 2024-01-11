Projected Lineup: January 11 vs. Anaheim

RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Jesper Fast will return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup on Thursday as the team hosts the Anaheim Ducks.

The steady winger has been sidelined since December 30 after taking a hit to the head during the first period in the win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Missing three games, he returned to practice on Monday in a no-contact sweater and was a full participant at this morning's skate.

Before he was forced out of the lineup, he'd produced three points in his last three games.

The return gives Carolina 12 healthy forwards again after Vasily Ponomarev was . Unfortunately, the number won't be 13 because Martin Necas will miss a third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury he suffered during last Thursday's practice.

Behind it all, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be between the pipes.

7-1-2 with a .931 save percentage (SV%) since December 12, only Martin Jones of Toronto has a better SV% in the Eastern Conference during that time (min. 10 games played).

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Martin Necas (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei