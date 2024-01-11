Projected Lineup: January 11 vs. Anaheim

Fast returns after missing three games; Kochetkov to start

ProjectedLineupStarWars_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Jesper Fast will return to the Carolina Hurricanes lineup on Thursday as the team hosts the Anaheim Ducks.

The steady winger has been sidelined since December 30 after taking a hit to the head during the first period in the win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Missing three games, he returned to practice on Monday in a no-contact sweater and was a full participant at this morning's skate.

Before he was forced out of the lineup, he'd produced three points in his last three games.

The return gives Carolina 12 healthy forwards again after Vasily Ponomarev was . Unfortunately, the number won't be 13 because Martin Necas will miss a third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury he suffered during last Thursday's practice.

Behind it all, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be between the pipes.

7-1-2 with a .931 save percentage (SV%) since December 12, only Martin Jones of Toronto has a better SV% in the Eastern Conference during that time (min. 10 games played).

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Martin Necas (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Listen: CanesCast Episode 271 - The Home Show

Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Listen: The Storm Report - Justin Williams

2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

Aho To Represent Canes at All-Star Game

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting
Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim

Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim
Slavin's Fight For Freedom

Slavin's Fight For Freedom
Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors

Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors
Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner

Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner
Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago

Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago
Blues Take Shootout From Canes

Blues Take Shootout From Canes
Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Projected Lineup: January 6 vs. St. Louis
Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis

Preview: January 6 vs. St. Louis
Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals

Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals
Projected Lineup: January 5 at Washington

Projected Lineup: January 5 at Washington
Canes Recall Ponomarev From Chicago

Canes Recall Ponomarev From Chicago
Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor
Preview: January 5 at Washington

Preview: January 5 at Washington
2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho
Aho To Represent Canes At All-Star Game

Aho To Represent Canes At All-Star Game
Hurricanes Purchase Backyard Bistro

Hurricanes Purchase Backyard Bistro
Special Teams Shine Again In Win Over Rangers

Special Teams Shine Again In Win Over Rangers