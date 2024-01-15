Projected Lineup: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles

Raanta to start; Necas will not play

ProjectedLineup11524_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will once again turn to Antti Raanta between the pipes as they host the Los Angeles Kings on Monday afternoon.

Raanta has been exceptional since the holiday break, posting a record of 3-0-1 with a .930 save percentage during that time. He'll be backed up by Yaniv Perets after Pyotr Kochetkov suffered a concussion during Thursday's win over Anaheim.

In front of Raanta, no changes are expected to be made to the team's lineup.

Martin Necas will miss a fifth consecutive game due to the upper-body injury he suffered on January 4.

No. 88's absence will allow Brendan Lemieux to remain in the lineup. Lemieux scored against his former team, the Kings, when the two teams met in Los Angeles earlier this season.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Lemieux - Drury - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Raanta

Perets

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Concussion)

Martin Necas (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

