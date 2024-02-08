Projected Lineup: February 8 vs. Colorado

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will once again turn to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes on Thursday as they host the Colorado Avalanche at PNC Arena.

The 24-year-old will have a chance to bounce back after a mostly good performance on Tuesday in the team's first game after All-Star break. Although he suffered the loss in a 3-2 game, two of the goals against came on the power play via redirections, and the game-winner took a bad bounce off the glass behind him.

It will be the 25th game of the season for Kochetkov, leading all Canes netminders.

In front of the home net, Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that there will not be any changes to the lineup.

That unfortunately means Andrei Svechnikov will miss a sixth consecutive game due to an upper-body injury.

"He's practicing hard and he's right there, but he didn't feel right again today," the head coach shared, before going on to say he's hopeful for a Saturday return. "I would hope it's coming soon."

Brind'Amour said following Wednesday's practice that the team is taking a cautious approach with #37, who is currently battling his third injury of the season. When he's been healthy, he's been a force, producing 30 points in 29 games.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Teravainen - Aho - Jarvis

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Fast

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goalies

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Spencer Martin

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, Necas and Noesen with Skjei