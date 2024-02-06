Projected Lineup: February 6 vs. Vancouver

RALEIGH, NC. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov will make his first start in 26 days as the Carolina Hurricanes resume their regular season schedule against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Out of commission due to a concussion suffered on January 11, the 24-year-old netminder was activated off of injured reserve just before the team began their All-Star break.

Now looking to get back into a groove, Kochetkov had been excellent since December 12 - a date many have looked at as a turning point in the team's regular season. 7-1-2 during that time, no Eastern Conference goaltender who has played a minimum of five games has better than his .924 save percentage.

In front of the Canes' net, Andrei Svechnikov is not yet ready to return from his upper-body injury.

Expected to miss a fifth consecutive game, the star winger skated with the team once again this morning, but still in a yellow no-contact sweater. Rod Brind'Amour shared on Monday that he still feels that the star is day-to-day.

Without the 2023 All-Star, the coaching staff appears to be taking a more balanced approach with their forward lines.

Although they'd won three in a row going into the break, the new forward combinations can be found below.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Martinook - Aho - Teräväinen

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Jarvis - Staal - Fast

Lemieux - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goalies

Kochetkov

Raanta

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Andrei Svechnikov (Upper-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Spencer Martin

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Teravainen with Burns

PP2: Drury, Kotkaniemi, Necas and Noesen with Skjei