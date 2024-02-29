Projected Lineup: February 29 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH. - Goaltender Spencer Martin will face his former team on Thursday as the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old, who was a waiver claim from tonight's opponent, is 3-0-1 with a .925 save percentage since joining the Canes in January.

Rod Brind'Amour said pre-game that the goaltender has earned the start and that the decision to go with him has nothing to do with tonight being against Columbus. Citing that he and the staff want to ensure Martin and Pyotr Kochetkov stay fresh during this busy stretch of games, both have been excellent since becoming the team's one-two punch in net.

In front of their crease, the Canes will stick with the same lineup that earned them a 3-2 victory in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Brind'Amour shuffled his lines for the third period but admitted he didn't love the output from the new combinations.

At Wednesday's practice, the lines had reverted to what the team started Tuesday's game with, a balanced approach that has a touch of scoring on each group.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Martin

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei