Projected Lineup: February 27 at Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MN. - The Carolina Hurricanes could have Jalen Chatfield back in the lineup on Tuesday as they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Possibly returning after missing four games due to an upper-body injury suffered on February 17 in Vegas, the right-handed blueliner was back in his usual spot at morning skate, working alongside Dmitry Orlov.

Reuniting Brady Skjei with Brett Pesce, it is anticipated that Tony DeAngelo may be the odd man out for the group.

In front of the cast on the back end, the team also showed two changes to start the day.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jesper Fast were flip-flopped on their respective lines, as the group aims for a more assertive offense.

"It's a good chance to reset and get a little energy back. I thought we were pretty flat [in Buffalo]," Rod Brind'Amour said. "That's going to happen over the course of the season. We've got to bring the energy. We've got a really good opponent who is playing really well and that's the game every night, being ready."

Behind the 18 skaters, Pyotr Kochetkov was in what is normally the starter's crease at morning skate.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding since mid-December, going 11-4-2 with a .930 save percentage. He's faced the Wild just once in his young career, stopping 19 out of 21 in an overtime loss on November 19, 2022.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teravainen

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Martin

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei