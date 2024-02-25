Projected Lineup: February 25 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY. - Playing their second game in as many nights, the Carolina Hurricanes will go with Spencer Martin this evening as they take on the Buffalo Sabres.
A perfect 3-0 since joining the team, the 28-year-old netminder has earned decisions over Boston, Vegas, and Chicago, while publishing a .920 SV%.
"He's come in and won three games games, that cures everything. That's how you fit in," Rod Brind'Amour said with a smile pre-game. "He's a nice guy and all, and that's great, but if he's not stopping the puck, it's going to be hard to fit in. He's done a good job for us and obviously, we hope it continues."
In front of Martin, it remains to be seen whether Jalen Chatfield (upper-body injury) will draw back in, or if he'll miss a fourth consecutive game. The Canes have allowed just five goals in the three games that he's been out.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Fast
Bunting - Drury - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Jarvis
Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Noesen
Defense
Slavin - Burns
Skjei - DeAngelo
Orlov - Pesce
Goaltenders
Martin
Kochetkov
Injuries
Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)
Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury)
Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)
Healthy Scratches
Brendan Lemieux
-
PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns
PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei