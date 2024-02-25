Projected Lineup: February 25 at Buffalo

Spencer Martin looks to improve to 4-0 since joining the club

24_ProjectedLine225_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

BUFFALO, NY. - Playing their second game in as many nights, the Carolina Hurricanes will go with Spencer Martin this evening as they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

A perfect 3-0 since joining the team, the 28-year-old netminder has earned decisions over Boston, Vegas, and Chicago, while publishing a .920 SV%.

"He's come in and won three games games, that cures everything.  That's how you fit in," Rod Brind'Amour said with a smile pre-game.  "He's a nice guy and all, and that's great, but if he's not stopping the puck, it's going to be hard to fit in.  He's done a good job for us and obviously, we hope it continues."

In front of Martin, it remains to be seen whether Jalen Chatfield (upper-body injury) will draw back in, or if he'll miss a fourth consecutive game.  The Canes have allowed just five goals in the three games that he's been out.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Pesce

Goaltenders

Martin

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Inside The Design: Canes Pride Jersey

Injury Report: Andersen Speaks To The Media

Learn More: Canes Bars Launched

Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: February 25 at Buffalo

Canes' Win Streak Snapped By Stars

Projected Lineup: February 24 vs. Dallas

Preview: February 24 vs. Dallas

Kochetkov Records 44-Save Shutout Of Panthers

Projected Lineup: February 22 vs. Florida

Preview: February 22 vs. Florida

Injury Report: Andersen Speaks To The Media

Inside The Design: Canes Pride Jersey

Canes Use Six Different Goal-Scorers To Beat Chicago

NC State Baseball Turns To Canes For Home Run Celebration

Projected Lineup: February 19 vs. Chicago

Preview: February 19 vs. Chicago

Martin Shines As Canes Leave Vegas A Winner

Projected Lineup: February 17 at Vegas

Preview: February 17 at Vegas

Canes Score Early, Often In Win Over Coyotes

Projected Lineup: February 16 at Arizona