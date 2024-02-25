Projected Lineup: February 25 at Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY. - Playing their second game in as many nights, the Carolina Hurricanes will go with Spencer Martin this evening as they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

A perfect 3-0 since joining the team, the 28-year-old netminder has earned decisions over Boston, Vegas, and Chicago, while publishing a .920 SV%.

"He's come in and won three games games, that cures everything. That's how you fit in," Rod Brind'Amour said with a smile pre-game. "He's a nice guy and all, and that's great, but if he's not stopping the puck, it's going to be hard to fit in. He's done a good job for us and obviously, we hope it continues."

In front of Martin, it remains to be seen whether Jalen Chatfield (upper-body injury) will draw back in, or if he'll miss a fourth consecutive game. The Canes have allowed just five goals in the three games that he's been out.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - DeAngelo

Orlov - Pesce

Goaltenders

Martin

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Jalen Chatfield (Upper-Body Injury)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei