Projected Lineup: February 17 at Vegas

Martin to make his second start as a member of the team

By Walt Ruff
LAS VEGAS - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup of skaters after earning a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Rod Brind'Amour did make a notable swap ahead of last night's game though, flip-flopping Jesper Fast and Teuvo Teravainen. Alluding to the fact that the previously together trio of Teravainen, Sebastian Aho, and Andrei Svechikov had not created enough chances in their previous two games, including all being held without a shot in Tuesday's loss in Dallas, something needed to be changed.

Although both of the new lines were held scoreless at five-on-five, Teravainen netted his 17th goal of the season during a second period power play.

The line of Michael Bunting, Jack Drury, and Martin Necas remains playing well though, combining for five points on Friday. With Bunting finding twine against his former team, both Drury and Necas had multiple helpers.

Behind the Canes' group of 18 skaters, Spencer Martin will make his second appearance with the team.

Pyotr Kochetkov was rock solid last night, stopping 30 out of 31 and earning himself a well-deserved night off.

It's been 24 days since Martin made his first and only start with the Canes, but he was excellent in a 26/28 win over Boston.  He is also 1-0 in his career against Vegas, stopping 26 out of 27 in a win over them last season as a member of the Canucks.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Fast

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Teravainen - Kotkaniemi - Noesen

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Martin

Kochetkov

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

