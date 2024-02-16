Projected Lineup: February 16 at Arizona

TEMPE, AZ. - There are nights where we know what the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup will look like well before game time, and there are others where we don't know a thing.

Tonight is the latter.

The Canes were on the wrong end of a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night to begin their current three-game road trip, which usually indicates that changes will occur.

However, Rod Brind'Amour said he thought the team played a good game overall, so maybe not.

It feels safe to say that the lineup of 18 skaters won't change, but the lines and defensive combinations could.

Both of the goals during Tuesday's defeat came from the same line at 5-on-5 during Tuesday's second period, as Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal both found twine for the team. Martinook, a Coyotes draft pick in 2012 and a member of the organization until 2018, has nine points in his last 12 games.

In net tonight, the team could either go back to Pyotr Kochetkov and try to get his confidence right after taking the loss on Tuesday, or they could turn to Spencer Martin for his second start as a member of the team.

Kochetkov has a .921 save percentage over his last 15 games played, but whether it is tonight or tomorrow in Vegas, the team will have to turn to Martinto give the 24-year-old a break.

Martin stopped 26 out of 28 on January 24 in a win over the Boston Bruins in his only appearance with the club thus far but has had to sit and watch as Kochetkov and Antti Raanta started each game since.

Below is what the team began the night with on Tuesday in Dallas.

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teräväinen

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce

Orlov - Chatfield

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Tony DeAngelo

Brendan Lemieux

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei