Projected Lineup: February 13 at Dallas

DALLAS - After producing a 34-save shutout on Saturday in the team's 1-0 win (OT) over the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov once again as they take on the Dallas Stars.

Since being pulled after Thursday's first period against Colorado, the 24-year-old has been perfect, including the third period of that contest when he had to re-enter after Antti Raanta's injury.

Now 6-1 with a .923 save percentage post-holiday break, Kochetkov has been excellent as he's been forced to be the team's number-one option.

In front of his net, Brett Pesce may return after missing two games due to illness.

The defenseman took part in both yesterday's practice and Tuesday's morning skate, but there was no official word on whether he'll be available this evening or not.

If Pesce cannot play, Tony DeAngelo will likely remain in the lineup for a third consecutive contest.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teräväinen

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce/Orlov

Orlov/DeAngelo - Chatfield

Goalies

Kochetkov

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

Tony DeAngelo (If Brett Pesce plays)

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei