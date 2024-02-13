Projected Lineup: February 13 at Dallas

Kochetkov likely to start; Pesce (illness) may return

23_ProjectedLine21324_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

DALLAS - After producing a 34-save shutout on Saturday in the team's 1-0 win (OT) over the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to turn to Pyotr Kochetkov once again as they take on the Dallas Stars.

Since being pulled after Thursday's first period against Colorado, the 24-year-old has been perfect, including the third period of that contest when he had to re-enter after Antti Raanta's injury.

Now 6-1 with a .923 save percentage post-holiday break, Kochetkov has been excellent as he's been forced to be the team's number-one option.

In front of his net, Brett Pesce may return after missing two games due to illness.

The defenseman took part in both yesterday's practice and Tuesday's morning skate, but there was no official word on whether he'll be available this evening or not.

If Pesce cannot play, Tony DeAngelo will likely remain in the lineup for a third consecutive contest.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Teräväinen

Bunting - Drury - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Noesen - Kotkaniemi - Fast

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Skjei - Pesce/Orlov

Orlov/DeAngelo - Chatfield

Goalies

Kochetkov

Martin

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Blood Clotting Issue)

Antti Raanta (Lower-Body Injury)

Healthy Scratches

Brendan Lemieux

Tony DeAngelo (If Brett Pesce plays)

-

PP1: Aho, Bunting, Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Burns

PP2: Drury, Necas, Noesen, and Teravainen with Skjei

Worth A Click

Raanta To Miss "At Least A Few Weeks"

Canes Celebrate Black Excellence Campaign

Canes Issue Update On Frederik Andersen

Three Prospects Nominated For The Hobey Baker Award

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Preview: February 13 at Dallas

Injury Report: Raanta To Miss "At Least A Few Weeks"

Kochetkov Shuts Out Devils On Whalers Night

Projected Lineup: Whalers Night vs. New Jersey

Preview: Whalers Night vs. New Jersey

Necas' First NHL Hat Trick Guides Canes Past Avalanche

Projected Lineup: February 8 vs. Colorado

Preview: February 8 vs. Colorado

Canes Return From Break With Loss To Canucks

Projected Lineup: February 6 vs. Vancouver

Preview: February 6 vs. Vancouver

Mailbag #77: At The All-Star Break

NHL Announces 4 Nations Face-Off, Future Olympic Participation

NHL Announces Start Time Change

Aho Selected By Team MacKinnon In All-Star Player Draft

All-Star Weekend: How To Watch

Special Canes Corner With Rod Brind'Amour To Take Place on Thursday

Mailbag #76: The Moms!